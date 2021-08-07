‘Bull’: Fantasia Review
Paul Andrew Williams returns to grittier terrain for a visceral tale of revenge. Dir/scr: Paul Andrew Williams. UK. 2021. 87 mins. Almost a decade after writer/director Paul Andrew Williams’ last feature, the uplifting choir drama Song For Marion, the BAFTA- and BIFA-winning director of London To Brighton and Cherry Tree Lane returns to the grittier terrain of that earlier work with a visceral story of a wronged man taking revenge on those who have done him the worst possible harm. A strong central performance from Neil Maskell gives Bull both its backbone and its heart, delivering enough of an emotional hook to ensure the film never becomes just an orgy of violence.www.screendaily.com
