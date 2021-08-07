‘Bull’: Fantasia Review

The Fall Festival Season is right around the corner with the tentative relaunches of TIFF, Telluride, and Venice into a world where movie-going has been more than a little uneasy. However, genre fans will tell you that the true start to the season comes when Montreal opens its doors to waves of films from around the world with a unique sensibility. Horror, action, anime, and much more descend on the beautiful Quebec city, which will host some film goers this year while also maintaining a strong virtual presence. We will be covering the festival remotely (with Fantasia vet Nick Allen) and wanted to give you a look at what appears, at least on paper, to be the most exciting titles. However, one of the true joys of Fantasia Fest is the unexpected, the movie that sneaks up out of nowhere to wallop viewers with its ingenuity and ambition. These may be the 12 we can’t wait to see, but it’s the ones that aren’t on this list that could prove the most exciting.