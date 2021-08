Ahead of the launch of a full collection later this month, Kith has kicked off a new campaign featuring a number of decorated Team USA gold medalists. The campaign, the first-released image of which features Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor, will debut over six days starting on July 24. The campaign will be unveiled on Kith’s socials and official website, serving as a countdown to the July 30 launch of Kith for Team USA.