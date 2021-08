Of the 57 wins the Mariners have tallied so far this season, very few have been like tonight’s victory. The Mariners last won by the score of 8-2 against Boston back in April, which was their largest margin of victory until the 10-0 drubbing of the Twins on June 15. Since then, they won by six runs one other time, against the White Sox. This is a team that has won close games, a team that likes nail-biters more than nail-filers, that’s anything but boring.