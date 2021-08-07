Cancel
Joplin, MO

Former Blaster Glasser bats .412 for Israel in Olympics

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 6 days ago

Mitch Glasser, who spent two seasons with the Joplin Blasters, played for the Israeli baseball team during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Israel went 1-4 in the Olympics, losing to the Republic of Korea 6-5 and the United States 8-1 before beating Mexico 12-5. Israel lost its final two games to Korea again 11-1 and the Dominican Republic 7-6 on a walk-off single.

Glasser had at least one hit in all five games, finishing with a .412 batting average (7-of-17). Three of his hits were doubles, and he drove in four runs, including a two-run single in the victory over Mexico.

Glasser played right field in all five games, and he also saw action at second base against Mexico.

By virtue of his Jewish heritage, Glasser also played for Team Israel in the 2017 World Baseball Classsic, the 2019 European Baseball Championship and the Africa/Europe 2020 Olympic Qualifier.

Glasser, who turns 32 on Oct. 15, was born in Chicago and was drafted by the White Sox in the 39th round of the 2012 Major League Baseball Draft. He played one year for the White Sox’s rookie league team before being released.

Glasser played in the Australian Baseball League in 2014, and the next year he joined the roster of the new Joplin Blasters in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.

He batted .265 for the Blasters that first season and led the team with 11 sacrifices.

Glasser’s best professional season came in 2016 he batted .317 for the Blasters with 47 runs batted in, 16 stolen bases and was hit by a pitch 16 times, most in the league.

Glasser stayed with the franchise when it left town after the 2016 season and relocated in Cleburne, Texas. Since then he has played for the Winnipeg Goldeyes, Gary SouthShore Railcats and Sioux Falls Canaries.

Last year Glasser signed with the Chicago Dogs of the American Association but was released before the COVID-shortened season began in early July.

In May 2021 he signed back with Sioux Falls as a non-roster invitee to training camp.

