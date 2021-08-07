Police looking for woman in shooting case

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bingham-Blackfoot Joint Detective Division is looking for a woman involved in a hit and run accident that occurred before a shooting involving a police officer near Rich St. and S. Shilling Ave. Wednesday.

Cecelia “Cece” E. Broncho is wanted for questioning, but authorities say she was not directly involved in the shooting on S. Shilling Ave.

"There is reason to believe that Cecelia was in the vehicle prior to the shooting incident that transpired after the vehicle pursuit," detectives said in a statement from the Blackfoot Police Department.

On Wednesday, the Bingham County Dispatch center put out a call of a hit-and-run driver who had struck a vehicle and left Wednesday. Blackfoot Police officers found the vehicle and were involved in a short low-speed pursuit. The suspect's vehicle crashed and three people ran from the vehicle.

One of the occupants was contacted by law enforcement, and at that time, the suspect shot a Bingham County detective.

The detective was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

After the detective was hit, one of the three suspect's body was found at the scene of the shooting, and a second suspect was taken into custody.



Police said Cecelia currently has a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest out of Bingham County for an unrelated incident.

If you have any information on Cecelia’s whereabouts, please contact the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at 208-785-1234.

