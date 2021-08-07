Cancel
Lottery

Califonria to offer vaccine incentive to Medicaid population

By ADAM BEAM Associated Press
Lynchburg News and Advance
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California announced another round of coronavirus vaccine incentives on Friday, offering up to $50 apiece to more than 11 million people in the state who get their health insurance through Medicaid. The money is part of a new $350 million plan to get more of the...

