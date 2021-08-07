Supervisors approve Blue Rock owner’s application, delay Sperryville brewery’s hearing

Having more beavers at work would benefit county, representatives told. Clarification: The Rappahannock News initially stated that the Board of Supervisors approved a special use permit for a tourist home on the Blue Rock Inn property. The board voted to modify the existing Special Exception Permit for the Blue Rock Inn property. Commercial uses of that specific dwelling on that specific parcel are still prohibited, except for use of the dwelling as a tourist home for a period of two years.