When you are in the mood for a good burger and do not require anything fancy, we have just the place for you to try. Arnold’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers in Tulsa has been serving amazing burgers for 40 years and everyone goes nuts for them. This nostalgic throwback burger joint will leave you in awe of the best burger you have ever eaten. Better get here early as lines often form before they open and carry on throughout the day.