Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osakis, MN

Resorters: Eldred eager for her second chance, Madison Herzog trying for first Women’s title

By Eric Morken
Echo Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsakis native Alayna Eldred wanted badly to prove during the 2020 Resorters championship match that her 2014 Women’s Division title as a 14-year-old was no fluke. She has already done that in the minds of most with now back-to-back runs to the Women’s Division championship match. But there’s no doubt she wants another Resorters title to her name so she can join an elite list from this tournament’s history that has at least two.

www.echopress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maple Grove, MN
City
Osakis, MN
City
Madison, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Eldred, MN
Osakis, MN
Sports
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Square#The Women S Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy