Match play is one of the great equalizers in golf, and that was proven again throughout the Men’s Championship Division round on Thursday afternoon at the Resorters. Alexandria’s Noah Boraas shot 11 strokes lower than Kelly Brown during the two rounds of qualifying, but qualifying scores get thrown out the window as this tournament progresses. Brown was the one who had things working on Thursday as he knocked off the third-seeded Boraas in a 5-4 final. It was part of a day that saw defending champion Austin Vukovits go down, and top-seeded Donald Constable almost fall.