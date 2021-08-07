Resorters: Leads disappear in frantic Men’s Execs quarterfinals, Troy Johnson hoping for fourth consecutive championship

The 2021 Monmouth All-City Golf Tournament was held over the weekend at the Monmouth Country Club and Gibson Woods Golf Course. Central College, in Pella, Iowa, sophomore Matt Briggs won the men’s title in a one-hole playoff against defending champ Jake Sottos. It was the second straight year that Sottos was involved in a playoff. He needed an extra hole against Matt Baker last year to claim his second career All-City title. Briggs is the son of former Monmouth Zipper golf standout Mike Briggs and the nephew of current Gibson Woods golf pro and former Zipper standout, Randy Briggs. Even more local ties for Matt, he’s coached at Central College by Mel Blasi, another former Zipper golfer and former Western Illinois University golf coach. Prairie Communications Sports Director Shawn Temple spoke with Briggs after his playoff win yesterday.