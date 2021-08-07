Cancel
Oak Brook-Based CarDr.com partners with J.D. Power on the new smartphone Vehicle Appraisal App

By Submitted by Jessica Prah
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 6 days ago

(OAK BROOK, IL) - CarDr.com's new smartphone Vehicle Appraisal App, the first to combine pricing and OEM level On-board diagnostics (OBD) via a Bluetooth connection, announces its integration with J.D. Power data analytics and consumer intelligence. Globally, J.D. Power has cemented a reputation for professionally accumulating and analyzing data in consumers' best interests by providing verifiable and unbiased information.

Daily Herald Business Ledger

Daily Herald Business Ledger

Chicago, IL
