Oak Brook-Based CarDr.com partners with J.D. Power on the new smartphone Vehicle Appraisal App

Fire trucks equipped with zero-emission APUs enable firefighters to reduce idling, cut CO2 emissions and improve safety without specialized charging infrastructure. [Holland, MI – August 3, 2021] — Dependable Emergency Vehicles and Volta Power Systems collaborated to develop fire trucks with zero-emission auxiliary power units (APUs) that cut idling time and the need for on-scene generators. The power systems are part of a 16-vehicle, multi-year contract for Toronto Fire Services (TFS) to assist the organization in reducing CO2 emissions, helping them meet anti-idling goals, and improving safety by reducing noise at emergency scenes. Dependable completed the first truck featuring the new APU for TFS in November of 2020.