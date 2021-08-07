Cancel
Sasquatch fall, but lead Moo with one game to play

By Journal staff
Rapid City Journal
 6 days ago

Despite a lop-sided 8-0 loss to the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks Friday night, the Spearfish Sasquatch got a huge break and remain one-half game in front of Fremont, Neb., in the second half of the Expedition League's Clark Division season with one game to play. Sioux Falls gave its home-state...

rapidcityjournal.com

