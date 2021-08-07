Sasquatch fall, but lead Moo with one game to play

A furious ninth inning rally by the Moo fell just short as the Pierre Trappers held on to defeat Fremont, 5-4, Sunday night at historic Moller Field. Fremont (39-20 overall/19-9 second half) trailed 5-2 going to the bottom of the ninth. With one out, EJ Taylor singled to right, and was pinch run for by Chase Reynolds. Luke White followed with a walk, putting two on with one out. Trey Nichols took over for White at first as his pinch runner. Jack Simonsen hit a ground ball to second, which Pierre second baseman Andrew Kim played toward second. The throw was wild, scoring Reynolds to cut the Trappers lead to two. After Ryan Koski was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Austin Baskin drove in Nichols with a groundout to second, narrowing Pierre’s lead to 5-4. With two outs, Peyton Leeper came off the bench as a pinch hitter and popped to shortstop, ending the Moo rally one run short.