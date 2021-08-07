New Titans Linebacker Bud Dupree Finally Hits the Practice Field

Reynolds has missed practice since Friday, likely due to an undisclosed injury, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports. Reynolds was seen leaving practice early on Thursday, though it didn't stand out as an issue at the time because the team has given veterans days off throughout camp. However, it may now be worth noting his absence, as it has extended to five days after he remained out Tuesday. Reynolds was viewed as the team's second receiver until the addition of Julio Jones. While he should still have a role as the Titans' third wideout, this missed practice time is concerning given that he just joined the team this offseason.