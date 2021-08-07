Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Greek Festival cancels 2021 event due to Uptown unrest

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Greek Festival says its 2021 Taste of Greece event won't go on next month as officials cite unrest in Uptown. In a message on the festival's website, officials say: "Due to the recent unrest in the Uptown district and the realization that we would be unable to find a successful solution to ensure the safety and security of our Festival guests, volunteers, and grounds, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Festival. We have every intent of holding our Festival next year."

