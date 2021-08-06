Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

NEWBY: The critical nature of balance

By John A. Newby
Rapid City Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany may believe by the title of this weekly column I am down on the chains and big boxes that make up the corporate world of Wall Street. Nothing could be further from the truth. What I am against is the lack of balance and understanding communities have when it comes to the steps of incorporating these entities into their community mix. Most go about it in a backward way, thus making the transformation of their downtowns into the ‘heart’ and ‘soul’ of their community very difficult.

rapidcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Building Main Street#Amazon Wall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
PoliticsJoplin Globe

John Newby: Community focus must include priorities, balance

Many may believe because of this column that I am down on the chains and big boxes that make up the corporate world of Wall Street. Nothing could be further from the truth. What I am against is the lack of balance and understanding communities have when it comes to incorporating these entities into their community mix. Most go about it in a backward way, making the transformation of their downtowns into the heart and soul of their community difficult.
Carbondale, COsoprissun.com

Reflecting on balance

I was told that, to the north, the mountain lupines fill meadows and appear as lakes. At once, we traveled there. Before we departed, I asked whether I should take my camera. My heart said, “No.” I knew then that this would be a sacred journey, not one of freezing images for family and friends.
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Maintain a balance of history

When a building that has historic significance is demolished, it will not return. For some time now, the Sebring Historical Society has been leasing two historic buildings from the City of Sebring. One of these historic buildings is the Weigle home and the other is the Clovelly home. As a member of the Sebring Historical Society, I have observed the work that has been done and the improvements that have been made in improving the condition so these two historic buildings will not be lost to future generations as the home of the founder of Sebring, Florida was lost.
Saginaw, MImanisteenews.com

JOHN NEWBY: There must be balance between big box, local downtowns

Many may believe I am down on the chains and big boxes that make up the corporate world of Wall Street. Nothing could be further from the truth. What I am against is the lack of balance and understanding communities have when it comes to the steps of incorporating these entities into their community mix. Most go about it in a backward way, thus making the transformation of their downtowns into the "heart" and "soul" of their community very difficult.
SkiingWicked Local

Nature in the City: On the nature of loss

I have lost both parents, my sister, my beloved pet of 23 years, my special aunt, my family home, and at times my health, but never a loss like this. A day-to-day companion is gone, rather suddenly, taken by heart disease, at 76. It seems young. He struggled to stay alive at the end. The Welsh poet, Dylan Thomas, wrote, “Do not go gentle into that good night, rage, rage against the dying of the light.”
primepublishers.com

Nature Trivia

DERBY — The Kellogg Environmental Center will host a zoom-based nature trivia night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 11. There will be three rounds of trivia questions, a stretch break and icebreaker activities. The questions will vary in difficulty and cover a variety of topics including plants, animals,...
Greenville, SCfurman.edu

Balancing act

In Humanities, the flagship magazine of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Furman University professors Benjamin Storey and Jenna Silber Storey seek to give meaning to the popular but elusive “balanced life” ideal, and suggest that striving to achieve so-called balance might be the source of our lack of contentment.
Public HealthFountain Hills Times

Work together

The CDC and other experts correctly predicted that if enough people did not get vaccinated, more dangerous variants of COVID would evolve and thrive. Now it is again necessary to utilize social distancing and masks to protect our community. Mayor Dickey, the council and the town staff are to be...
PoliticsSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Commentators spout political jargon to sound knowledgeable

Virtually every endeavor, whether it be a vocation or hobby, comes with a special language to learn. Non-doctors do not understand doctor language. There are languages for lawyers, engineers, seamstresses, cooks, race car drivers — you name it. Everywhere you look, there are endless acronyms to deal with, such as FEMA, YMCA, NASA, MSC, NASCAR, SSA, VA, NBA and so on. Aside from acronyms, there are words and phrases to learn in a particular field or you will not be believed as knowledgeable. In the field of politics, the jargon has caught my attention. If you do not learn the language yourself, you can’t follow the discussion, it seems.
Public HealthRapid City Journal

Your Two Cents for August 10

Do you really want state "lawmakers" to think that it's alright to dictate to privately owned business what they can and can't do to protect their health? Come on, really. COVID-19 vaccines are highly but not completely effective at keeping the vaccinated from getting the disease. The few vaccinated who do become infected are much less likely to spread the disease and to suffer severe illness and death.
Portland, NYBuffalo News

Letter: Learning to work together would solve majority of issues

As read your paper, or watch the news (mostly to find out what they think the weather will be), I often wonder why everything seems to be based on the political views of the writer. “Follow the science;” “can’t trust this because a (Republican or Democrat, pick one) says to;” “the Jan. 6 incident was a riot, but not the Portland incidents of the summer;” “Biden is demented;” “Biden is healing the country.”
Wisconsin Statemadison

Hands on Wisconsin: What does Foxconn make? Broken promises

When Foxconn was lured to Wisconsin with massive tax credits, the Taiwanese firm planned to create 13,000 jobs and pledged to invest $100 million in UW-Madison. Now, in addition to only creating a fraction of the jobs they promised, it's clear that UW won't be getting that pledged money. More...
EnvironmentSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Misinformation and guesswork leading to misguided actions

I find Emmett Bailey’s letter on climate change particularly interesting as he began the historical journey with the time of the Civil War. Had he gone back to the 300-year period ending at the time of the Civil War, he would have been confronted with what may be the most uncomfortable question for our current global warming scientists to confront: What caused the Little Ice Age? How did man and other animals contribute to about 150 years of lower and lower temperatures? There was no Industrial Revolution turned on its ear, for example. Conversely, what did we do to cause the recovery of warmth over the next approximately 150 years? There was no Industrial Revolution evolving.
Sturgis, SDRapid City Journal

Gold Star Families Memorial to be installed in Sturgis next year

STURGIS | Downtown Sturgis will soon be home to a monument honoring family members who have dealt with the ultimate sacrifice of losing a loved one in the line of military service. The Sturgis City Council gave the approval in October for a monument to be constructed at Main Street...
Wisconsin StateJanesville Gazette

Imes: Infrastructure bills will broaden Wisconsin's prosperity

I recently participated with the American Sustainable Business Council during virtual meetings with 10 members of Congress, including Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., and legislative staff from offices on both sides of the aisle. I’m working with the council because it is the leading organization representing the policy interests of responsible...
AnimalsMorning Sun

OKIE IN EXILE — Nature and Nature

We’ve got raccoons in the neighborhood. Jean and I walked past the old Methodist parsonage one day and saw a pair of yearlings in the garbage which had been dutifully set out on the curb. We saw another one the size of a full kitchen garbage bag stealing food from our cats as the cats looked on in terror and disgust. While we were on vacation, a raccoon broke out of the vent on our roof like the Kool-Aid Man.

Comments / 0

Community Policy