NEWBY: The critical nature of balance

I find Emmett Bailey’s letter on climate change particularly interesting as he began the historical journey with the time of the Civil War. Had he gone back to the 300-year period ending at the time of the Civil War, he would have been confronted with what may be the most uncomfortable question for our current global warming scientists to confront: What caused the Little Ice Age? How did man and other animals contribute to about 150 years of lower and lower temperatures? There was no Industrial Revolution turned on its ear, for example. Conversely, what did we do to cause the recovery of warmth over the next approximately 150 years? There was no Industrial Revolution evolving.