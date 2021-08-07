Katharine McPhee Kisses Rennie, 6 Months, While Out For Lunch With Husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee showed off a stylish summer dress and her bond with her adorable six-month-old son Rennie while enjoying a family lunch in Santa Barbara, CA. Katharine McPhee, 37, looked like a grateful mother during her latest family outing. The singer was spotted sharing a sweet kiss with her adorable six-month-old son Rennie while going to lunch at Honor Bar in Santa Barbara, CA with her husband David Foster, 71. She was wearing a cute long gray and white summer dress that was sleeveless and paired it with a white baseball cap and white sandals as the bundle of joy wore a white patterned onesie.