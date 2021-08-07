Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Katharine McPhee Kisses Rennie, 6 Months, While Out For Lunch With Husband David Foster

By Erin Silvia
Hollywood Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatharine McPhee showed off a stylish summer dress and her bond with her adorable six-month-old son Rennie while enjoying a family lunch in Santa Barbara, CA. Katharine McPhee, 37, looked like a grateful mother during her latest family outing. The singer was spotted sharing a sweet kiss with her adorable six-month-old son Rennie while going to lunch at Honor Bar in Santa Barbara, CA with her husband David Foster, 71. She was wearing a cute long gray and white summer dress that was sleeveless and paired it with a white baseball cap and white sandals as the bundle of joy wore a white patterned onesie.

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katharine Mcphee
Person
David Foster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy