Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pulaski, VA

Pulaski River Turtles win 2021 Appalachian League Eastern Division

By Dave Walls
WSET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLUEFIELD, W.V. (WSET/MLB) — The Pulaski River Turtles are Eastern Division Champions after a 9-1 victory over the Bluefield Ridge Runners. The game's story was the gem pitched by Luke Reed, as he threw a complete game with 16 strikeouts. The Pulaski River Turtles will face the Greeneville Flyboys on...

wset.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluefield, VA
City
Pulaski, VA
Pulaski, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wset#The Pulaski River Turtles#Moonshot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
BaseballYardbarker

Rangers Throttled By A's, Brock Holt Throws 30-MPH Pitch In Relief

The Texas Rangers suffered an old-fashioned butt whoopin' at the hands of the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at the Coliseum, falling by a score of 12-3. The Rangers got off to a great start with a two-run mammoth home run by Adolis García in the first inning. Texas has struggled to put up runs in the opening frame throughout the season, and from the start, it looked like the Rangers were going to turn the tide and possibly avoid an extension of their four-game losing streak.
Pulaski, VAtherecord-online.com

Zane Probst part of Appalachian League All-Star game

PULASKI, VA – Central Mountain High School graduate Zane Probst pitched one inning Tuesday night in the Appalachian League All-Star game at Calfee Park in Pulaski, VA. Probst, a member of the Princeton (WV) WhistlePigs, was accorded the all-star selection based on his performance with the Princeton team this season. He struck out three in his inning of work but also gave up a 2-strike homerun.
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Mako Swim Club wins division at Delmarva championships

The Delmarva Swim Association Championships were held at the Sussex Academy Aquatic Center July 31, and when the ripples subsided, the Mako Swim Club had garnered the Blue Division championship trophy. They totaled 1,825 points in the meet. The Henson Family YMCA team took second with 1,181 points, and Ocean Pines placed third with 1,018.5 points.
Princeton, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

COVID-19 postpones Princeton, Bluefield Appalachian League road games

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In accordance with Appalachian League guidelines, Wednesday’s game between the Danville Otterbots and the Princeton WhistlePigs was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. In addition game between the Bristol State Liners and the Bluefield Ridge Runners was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, as was Wednesday’s game between...
Delaware StateAsbury Park Press

Little League: Toms River East's power pitching punctuates win over Delaware

The Little League Mid-Atlantic Region got its first glimpse of the power pitching of Toms River East on Sunday morning from Bristol, Conn. Toms River East's Cole Garrison started on the mound and he produced a dominant performance, something teams in the state of New Jersey have seen for almost two months. Toms River East beat Canal of Bear, Delaware 3-0.
Pulaski, VApcpatriot.com

Pulaski falls to Danville, but River Turtles’ magic number is 2

The Pulaski River Turtles fall to the Danville Otterbots in a 12-2 loss Monday night. Pulaski now falls to 30-20 on the season, but still stands atop the Eastern division. Danville improves to 27-23 and is still firmly in the race for the Championship game. A combination of hot bats...
Pulaski, VAwfxrtv.com

Former Ferrum College Hall of Famer and MLB Billy Wagner praises Appalachian League

PULASKI, Va. (WFXR) — The balls were flying out of Calfee Park Tuesday night in the Appalachian League All-Star game. Six total homers as the East and West All-Stars played to a 6-6 tie. The West then won a tiebreaking home run derby, 10-9, to secure a victory in the inaugural Appy League All-Star Game. More than 3500 fans were treated to a fun night. For former MLB star and Ferrum College pitcher Billy Wagner, it is just the beginning for the new Appy League! “I mean when you step out on the field you’re stepping onto a pristine big-league mound and the accommodations. I mean David Hagan and these guys have taken such good care. I mean it’s a finely groomed field. Their staff is incredible they need to be rewarded for this. These kids they step out into this environment it’s going to be a little different for them there’s going to be some big colleges. But they haven’t gotten the chance to be the big guy. Now they get to step out and be the big guy on the mound and make some noise. It’s exciting for them and I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to watch these guys compete and play and I’m just a big fan of baseball,” said Wagner.
Baseballsection618.com

State Bound: Harrisburg Post 167 wins 5th Division Championship

CENTRALIA — Harrisburg Post 167 earned a trip to the senior American Legion State Tournament in Danville by beating Centralia Post 446 5-4 in the 5th Division championship game. Noah Boon homered, drove in three, and picked up the save. Luke Miller and Andrew Bittle had the other RBIs for...
Chanhassen, MNswnewsmedia.com

Playoffs begin in Crow River Valley League

Following a 19-game schedule, the Crow River Valley League playoff match-ups are set. Carver, the No. 4 seed, draws St. Boni, while seventh-seeded Cologne takes on Green Isle in a best-of-three series this week. Six series winners will join top seeds, north and south division champions Waconia and Plato, in...
BaseballKanabec County Times Online

Blue Devils beat Knights to win division title

The Mora Blue Devils faced off against the Hinckley Knights at Brennan Field with the division title on the line Sunday, July 25, and Mora was able to keep the Knights quiet to get a 7-1 win. Since Mora no longer has a home field due to construction of the...
Fremont, NEOmaha.com

American Legion: Fremont wins Class A National Division title

LINCOLN — The Fremont Legion team is loaded with big-time players who make big-time plays. On Monday, Cal Janke made a run-saving catch and Carter Sintek went six innings before delivering the winning hit. On Tuesday, Brenton Pitt pitched for the first time all summer and Sam Gifford provided the winning hit as Fremont rallied from a seven-run deficit.
Clinton, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Clinton LumberKings win West-Great River Division Championship over Normal Cornbelters

NORMAL, Illinois — The Clinton LumberKings are not done yet. “It was a great overall win,” Clinton pitcher Ryan Miller said. “We got great contributions from all over the diamond on offense, pitching and on defense. I couldn’t be happier for the fanbase and for our team. The Kings are hot and we’re going to bring it to Cape Girardeau. I couldn’t be more excited.”
thearabtribune.com

Rec league swimming: Riptide finishes second in its division at state

After finishing first in the medium team division in 2019, finishing second in the same division at this year’s state swim meet might seem like a disappointment for the Arab Riptide. But that’s hardly the case. Arab’s team, in fact, scored 157 more points this past weekend at Albertville than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy