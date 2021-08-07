Pulaski River Turtles win 2021 Appalachian League Eastern Division

PULASKI, Va. (WFXR) — The balls were flying out of Calfee Park Tuesday night in the Appalachian League All-Star game. Six total homers as the East and West All-Stars played to a 6-6 tie. The West then won a tiebreaking home run derby, 10-9, to secure a victory in the inaugural Appy League All-Star Game. More than 3500 fans were treated to a fun night. For former MLB star and Ferrum College pitcher Billy Wagner, it is just the beginning for the new Appy League! “I mean when you step out on the field you’re stepping onto a pristine big-league mound and the accommodations. I mean David Hagan and these guys have taken such good care. I mean it’s a finely groomed field. Their staff is incredible they need to be rewarded for this. These kids they step out into this environment it’s going to be a little different for them there’s going to be some big colleges. But they haven’t gotten the chance to be the big guy. Now they get to step out and be the big guy on the mound and make some noise. It’s exciting for them and I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to watch these guys compete and play and I’m just a big fan of baseball,” said Wagner.