Yairo Muñoz extends hit streak to 28 in WooSox extra-inning 4-3 win over SWB
The Worcester Red Sox survived a late comeback attempt from Scranton Wilkes-Barre to secure a 4-3 victory on Friday in 11 innings. After taking a 4-3 lead in the top of the 11th on an RBI sacrifice fly for Joey Meneses, WooSox pitcher Matt Hall ran into trouble after a bunt single from Scranton's Greg Allen put runners at the corners with nobody out. Following a steal by Allen that put the winning run on second base, Hall locked in to record two consecutive strikeouts against Donny Sands and Thomas Milone, but walked the ensuing batter, Brandon Wagner, to load the bases.
