Yairo Muñoz extends hit streak to 28 in WooSox extra-inning 4-3 win over SWB

BOSTON -- After losing 10 of their last 13 games, the Red Sox might be ready to shake things up a bit. Throughout the first 4 ½ months of the season, the Sox have largely stuck with the same core of players while shuffling only complementary pieces on the outskirts of their roster. But with just 48 games left -- and their deficit in the AL East growing by the day -- it wouldn’t come as a surprise if some major roster shuffling takes place soon. In fact, many possibilities are being discussed, major-league sources said this week.