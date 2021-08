Kris Bryant is open to signing a new contract with the Chicago Cubs this offseason, even if the team moves him before this Friday's trade deadline. “Oh yeah, absolutely,” Bryant said, according to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. “Like I’ve said, I love this place. It’s all I’ve known. The familiarity of being here and this city and the people make it a lot easier to say, ‘Yeah, of course, I’d love to play here.’”