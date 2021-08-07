Subscribe to These Food Newsletters, Make Your Inbox More Delicious

Invented in China roughly 2,000 years ago, tofu has been embraced by cultures across Asia and beyond, taking on new forms and flavors along the way. To make tofu, dried soybeans are soaked and then ground and filtered into soy milk. Coagulants cause the soy milk to form curds of plant-powered protein that are turned into different kinds of tofu. The protein-and-water matrix can be endlessly manipulated for a range of textures, amenable to soaking up the flavor of anything you throw at it. "Even though many people think that tofu is super bland, it's a mighty little ingredient," says tofu expert and cookbook author Andrea Nguyen, who shared her favorite types of tofu, shown here. If you're lucky enough to find fresh tofu, try simpler preparations that let its custardy sweetness shine. And don't dismiss your basic supermarket soft, medium-firm, and firm tofus—they can play a starring role in every meal of the day, from a crispy sandwich to a delectably chewy doughnut.