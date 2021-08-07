Cancel
Subscribe to These Food Newsletters, Make Your Inbox More Delicious

By Jamila Robinson
Food & Wine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood Newsletters used to revolve around weeknight recipes and updates from your neighborhood bistro. But lately, they've evolved into a medium where emerging food writers shape their critical voices and where veterans refine their brands by self-publishing. Soleil Ho, the restaurant critic for the San Francisco Chronicle, changed the game...

www.foodandwine.com

RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Domino's New Delivery Promo Is Surprising Customers With Free Food

Sometimes it feels like pizza can sell itself, but that hasn't stopped the big chains from breaking out the deals to try to get you to grab a pie (or three) for dinner. According to Thrillist, Pizza Hut currently has a promotion to get people to buy their stuffed crust pizza, while Ledo Pizza, as of this writing, plans to give away pies to anyone who has recently received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Meanwhile, Hungry Howie's has a promo code that can score a full meal. While these offers prove tempting, none of them hold a candle (or a pizza oven flame) to what Domino's has in store for hungry customers.
RecipesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

EatingWell: Hide your veggie inside a delicious brownie

The batter for this healthy one-bowl brownie recipe is stirred together right in the saucepan used to melt the butter and chocolate — no mixing bowl needed and less cleanup for you. Using shredded zucchini in this healthy dessert recipe creates a tender, moist brownie with about half the amount of butter and sugar found in a classic recipe — and it’s virtually undetectable in the baked brownies.
Glyndon, MNDuluth News Tribune

Celebrate summer food with this delicious and vegetarian side dish

Grilled Eggplant Pomodorini is a celebration of summer food at its best, and this recipe embodies the beautiful simplicity of Sicilian cuisine — layers of grilled eggplant are topped with a savory sauce of blistered tomatoes, onion and fresh basil for a dish that is healthy, colorful, easy to make and delicious.
RecipesModern Mrs. Darcy

Food Gift Love: More Than 100 Recipes to Make, Wrap, and Share

From the publisher: "Maggie Battista, a food-gift guru and rising star of the blog world, celebrates her expertise in and enthusiasm for small-batch, hand-crafted foods. She features 100 memorable, edible gifts for any occasion with simple, delicious recipes, detailed wrapping instructions, and stunning photography. There are countless ways to share the pleasures of food with people you care about—from simple homemade infused salts and sugars to instant-gratification gifts like fresh ricotta and flavored butters; from jams, pickles, and vinaigrettes to irresistible cookies, desserts, savories, and spirits that will impress fellow food fans. There’s helpful information for creating your own Food Gift Love pantry at home as well as creative guidance on how to wrap food gifts with style. This book will inspire cooks, food-lovers, and DIY fans to be year-round food gifters."
Tysons, VAtysonsreporter.com

Subscribe to our free email newsletter so you never miss the latest news

Want more local news delivered directly to your inbox each afternoon?. Never miss a headline when you subscribe to the Tysons Reporter daily newsletter. Get the latest news on local government, real estate, businesses and more. More than 5,400 people have already subscribed — it takes less than a minute.
Recipesmashed.com

Geoffrey Zakarian Wants Your Help With His New Gluten And Dairy-Free Cookbook

The always dapper chef, restaurateur, and Food Network star, Geoffrey Zakarian, has reached out to foodies on his Instagram account and invited them to share some requests for his upcoming project. As he works on his new gluten and dairy-free cookbook, the celebrated chef showcased a seasonal fruit tart, featuring blueberries, peaches, and plums from the farmers market. As everyone salivated over Zakarian's new seasonal dessert video, it sparked some tasty commentary on other gluten and dairy-free dishes that people are craving.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason The Menu At The 2021 Met Gala Will Be Plant-Based

Much like the food industry, the wonderful world of fashion has been witnessing a great shift in the way folks have been doing things. In the food world, folks are looking into more sustainable ways of not only cooking their food, but in more sustainable ways of gathering their food. According to a Forbes report, sustainability has become a cornerstone for the majority of today's consumers. The report cites a study where about 65% of consumers are currently on the hunt for products that will help them live a more sustainable life, while 60% of consumers are more likely to buy from a company that is "socially and or environmentally responsible."
Food & Drinkshonolulumagazine.com

Find This Tiny Sushi Counter Inside a Korean Supermarket

We all have our habits. At Pālama Supermarket on Makaloa Street, mine is to dash into the food court, order Vons Chicken (crispy shoyu, always) or bibimbap and bulgogi, then power-shop for ban chan and soju, pick up my order and boom, I’m out. On one occasion I noticed a new counter selling sushi and, needing a quick ‘ahi fix, bought some sashimi. It was very fresh and generously sliced. Another time a sign there read “Special Menu: ‘Ahi Katsu $7.” It, too, was fresh and ran with juices when poked. So on my last visit I made a new habit: I ordered dinner from Fish & Rice.
RecipesBrit + Co

14 Easy + Delicious Chicken Recipes To Make For Dinner

Chicken may be basic, but it's definitely not boring. With a little know-how and the right recipe, you can turn the affordable protein source into something that'll keep you and everyone you know coming back for more. If you're still not convinced, these 14 easy and exciting chicken recipes are sure to change your mind. Sticky bourbon-glazed thighs, spicy Korean-style wings, healthified air-fried chicken tenders, and more will prove once and for all that no part of this bird deserves the bad reputation.
TechnologyPopular Science

The best platforms to launch your own email newsletter

The email newsletter scene is booming, as a lot of people seem to love the idea of getting curated news right in their inboxes. Some of the best examples include Heated (on the climate crisis), NextDraft (the “most fascinating news” of the day), TLDR (bite-sized tech news), and Morning Brew (an insightful overview of what’s currently newsworthy). We also highly recommend you subscribe to the Popular Science newsletters, so you can get our best stories delivered directly to you.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Axios

Seasoned Green food truck brings delicious vegan eats to Tampa Bay

If you see the Seasoned Green food truck out and about around Tampa Bay, and you're vegan or vegan-curious (!), do yourself a huge favor. At Sweetwater Organic Community Farm's recent Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Festival, we tried the buffalo ranch fried mac and cheese and the deliciously spicy Jamaican vegan noxtail (get it?) ragu, which came on penne pasta with vegan Parmesan cheese.
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

These are the Types of Tofu Should You Use: A Beginner's Guide

Invented in China roughly 2,000 years ago, tofu has been embraced by cultures across Asia and beyond, taking on new forms and flavors along the way. To make tofu, dried soybeans are soaked and then ground and filtered into soy milk. Coagulants cause the soy milk to form curds of plant-powered protein that are turned into different kinds of tofu. The protein-and-water matrix can be endlessly manipulated for a range of textures, amenable to soaking up the flavor of anything you throw at it. "Even though many people think that tofu is super bland, it's a mighty little ingredient," says tofu expert and cookbook author Andrea Nguyen, who shared her favorite types of tofu, shown here. If you're lucky enough to find fresh tofu, try simpler preparations that let its custardy sweetness shine. And don't dismiss your basic supermarket soft, medium-firm, and firm tofus—they can play a starring role in every meal of the day, from a crispy sandwich to a delectably chewy doughnut.
RecipesFood & Wine

The Beauty of Grilled Nopales

I grew up in Monterrey, Mexico, with a backyard filled with more than 200 nopales, or cactus plants. But as a kid, I wasn't a fan. My mother loved nopales—she even ate them raw and used them in smoothies—but I wasn't convinced. "I don't like nopales; they're slimy," I remember complaining to her. It wasn't until much later, after I had moved away to New York, met my husband, and had his family's grilled nopales, that I finally learned to appreciate the spiny villain of my childhood.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why Is Red Lobster So Cheap?

When it comes to buying food, and especially when it comes to eating out, it's always a toss-up between cheap but risky, or the safe but expensive. This isn't to say that you can't enjoy a good seafood meal without breaking the bank or visiting urgent care. Red Lobster is well-known for being a seafood restaurant that's both filling but not too terribly expensive, and served in a comfortable, clean atmosphere that creates an ambiance of enjoying a good meal.

Comments / 0

