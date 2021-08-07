Cancel
Edwardsville, IL

Space and time: Hartzell's 'Satellites' opens at Edwardsville gallery

By Jill Moon
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE — Surreal and spacey images are hung at Good Weather Gallery for its latest exhibition. The opening for Satellites: The Forgotten Works of Bob Hartzell is 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Good Weather, 301 N. Main St., in Edwardsville. The mix media show with St. Louis artist Bob Hartzell’s works features handmade lights, screen prints, paintings, laser cut art, light sculpture, plane art, pulp painting and handmade paper.

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

