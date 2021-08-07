THFD gets swift water rescue training

For a city on a river with a history of seasonal high water and flooding in some areas, having emergency responders trained in swift water rescues would seem a necessity.

So, about two dozen Terre Haute firefighters got really wet in the Wabash River this past week as they learned rescue techniques.

“This is the most fun drill,” said trainer Bill Matney of Greensburg, Kentucky, as he watched firefighters struggle in river current against a creosote pole that simulated a tree.

“They get caught on it, and can’t get over it, but then they learn how to get over it,” Matney said.

It was just one scenario for the group.

In the live bait drill, firefighters simulated working below a water rescue on a creek. One of the rescuers loses his footing in the swift water and is swept downstream, where another group of firefighters wait as a backup to catch that rescuer and bring him or her to safety.

“They jump into the water on a tethered line, swim out and grab them and then get pulled in by the others in the team,” Matney explained.

The techniques Matney and fellow trainer Josh Baker taught are techniques for rescues during flash flooding, not river rescues. The boat ramp at Fairbanks Park along the Wabash River happened to be an open place for the training.

During a high water event, Matney said, the most common rescue is for people in vehicles.

“People will try to drive across flooded roads,” Matney said. “That’s the majority of swift water rescue. The essence of it is a vehicle in the wash with people in it wanting out. The people range from babies to non-ambulatory people. You never know who’s going to be in the car.”

City Fire Chief Bill Berry said low-lying areas along Honey Creek, Otter Creek and Lost Creek are prime areas for flooding and water rescues.

“When the rainfall is heavy north of us, we know it’s going to be here in a couple of days,” Berry said. “We have areas that will flood, and people will get caught in it.”

Matney said the training for swift water rescues is essential because rescuers are risking their own lives as well as those who need to be rescued.

“A lot of people think as long as the water’s not deep you can wade out, but some people being rescued cannot walk, and even slow current can be strong,” Matney said.

Vehicles can include small children, senior citizens and others with mobility issues who won’t be able to wade to safe ground.

Water is heavy, Matney said. When a person is in swift water, the weight is 8.34 pounds per gallon, and 62.4 pounds per cubit food.

“It translates to having a ton of water on you,” he said.

Many people who have been rescued from swift water will say they had no idea how strong the current was, Matney said.

Berry, who took over as chief in April, said the fire department already had 15 firefighters trained as water techs, but he wants at least one-third of the department to have the training.

The 23 firefighters in training this past week will be joined in certification by another dozen signed up for a September class that includes firefighters from the Clinton City department.

A new rescue boat for the fire department has already been ordered and should arrive in early 2022, Berry said.

In the past, THFD has depended on the swift water rescue response from the Sugar Creek Fire Department in West Terre Haute. That relationship remains strong, Berry said, but it is important to have city personnel trained as well.

“I’ve been to flood events where I was among the first ones on the scene, but I had to wait for trained personnel to arrive,” Berry said. “That shouldn’t happen where we have to wait for firefighters from across the river to come into the city for our rescues.”

The flooding of 2008 was a good example of Vigo County and Terre Haute being overwhelmed by high water. More rescuers trained in swift water techniques were needed, as was more equipment.

Matney operates Bill Matney Rescue Training with courses in swift water, confined spaces, rope rescue and vertical vehicle extraction. He said having firefighters trained in hands-on techniques is essential in heading off the loss of lives in a natural disaster.

“This organization is ahead of the game in that they are not waiting until after a negative event occurs,” Matney said of THFD.

