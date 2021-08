Punk Rock Bowling has announced updates to their COVID-19 guidelines for the 2021 version of the festival. A statement released on their website reads in part,. "PRB is continuing and committed to following the safest guidelines and procedures for the event as this pandemic’s status is still ever changing. All attendees will be required to present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and for patrons who are not fully vaccinated, proof of a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours prior to entering the festival or any PRB event."