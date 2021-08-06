From the record for Aug. 7

The Ludington Police Department arrested a 74-year-old Ludington man of operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 1:55 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Washington Avenue and First Street. Officers state that another motorist called Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch about the potential drunken driver, and followed the driver until officers could arrive. The witness alleged the Ludington man drove on the curb, struck a tree and nearly uprooting it as well as nearly striking a second tree. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.