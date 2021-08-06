Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ludington, MI

From the record for Aug. 7

shorelinemedia.net
 5 days ago

The Ludington Police Department arrested a 74-year-old Ludington man of operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 1:55 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Washington Avenue and First Street. Officers state that another motorist called Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch about the potential drunken driver, and followed the driver until officers could arrive. The witness alleged the Ludington man drove on the curb, struck a tree and nearly uprooting it as well as nearly striking a second tree. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mason County, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
Mason County, MI
Crime & Safety
Ludington, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Ludington, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy