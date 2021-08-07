3 Officers Won't Face Charges In Dolal Idd's Death

CHICAGO (CBS) — No criminal charges will be filed against a suburban police officer who accidentally shot a teenager while chasing a bank robber from Des Plaines to Chicago in 2019. Police say Christopher Willis robbed a bank in Des Plaines on Nov. 19, 2019, then drove to the Old Irving Park neighborhood in Chicago, and entered Upbeat Music Studio, where 15-year-old musician Rylan Wilder was working. Willis got into a shootout with Des Plaines Police Officer James Armstrong. who shot and killed him, and accidentally shot Wilder in the arm and stomach. Wilder was seriously wounded. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx says Armstrong was justified in using deadly force against the Willis, and there wasn’t sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges against him for accidentally shooting Wilder. Wilder’s attorney says he’s outraged that no criminal charges will be filed.