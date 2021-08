It’s finally upon us, the first sign football will take place in the very near future. Michigan football held its first day of fall camp on Friday. Players suited up for the first time in 2021 looking to rebound from a moribund 2020 campaign. While fans might not be terribly optimistic about the Wolverines at the moment, the new-look team has made a point since spring to share the enthusiasm for the coaching and culture changes within Schembecher Hall.