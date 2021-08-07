Cancel
Congress & Courts

US Senate to try to finish $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Saturday

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Capitol Building is pictured in Washington, D.C., August 1, 2021. The U.S. Senate, unable to finalize a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Thursday, will try again on Saturday when it is scheduled to hold a vote on limiting debate and moving toward passage of the hard-fought legislation. (Elizabeth Frantz, Reuters) WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate, unable to finalize a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Thursday, will try again on Saturday when it is scheduled to hold a vote on limiting debate and moving toward passage of the hard-fought legislation.

Related
Congress & Courtswfxb.com

Senate Democrats Vote 50-49 to Approve a $3.5 Trillion Budget Resolution

Also in the Senate, Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion dollar budget resolution with a vote of 50 to 49 early this morning just before 4 a.m. That bill will now move to the House of Representatives for a vote. Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sent a letter to colleagues yesterday saying the chamber planned to return the week of August 23rd to consider the resolution. Passage of the resolution by both chambers will unlock the ability for Democrats to use a process known as budget reconciliation to pass legislation on a party-line vote addressing health care, aid for families, the climate crisis and more.
Congress & Courtsoc-breeze.com

Congressman Lowenthal releases statement on passage of historic $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill by U.S. Senate

Congressman Alan Lowenthal (CA-47) issued the following statement on the passage of a historic $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill by the U.S. Senate:. “The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate today is not a perfect bill—it is a necessary compromise required by the Senate’s 60-vote threshold. I have strongly argued that the Senate should abolish the filibuster to advance bold, progressive priorities, in consultation with the House of Representatives. I believe this approach would have allowed us to pass critical bills like the House-passed INVEST in America Act, which included larger investments in electric vehicle infrastructure, more transit funding and community project funding that would have deliver millions of dollars to the 47th District that I represent. Compromise is never perfect, and it is never easy: we have worked in Congress for years to reach a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure but have not been able to succeed until now.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The New York Times

Senate Passes $3.5 Trillion Budget Plan, Advancing Sweeping Safety Net Expansion

WASHINGTON — The Senate took a major step early Wednesday toward enacting a vast expansion of the nation’s social safety net, approving a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint along party lines that would allow Democrats to tackle climate change, and fund health care, child care, family leave and public education expansion while increasing taxes on wealthy people and corporations.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
UPI News

Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate approved a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending plan early Wednesday that aims to fund top Democratic priorities, including Medicare expansion, climate change and education.Senators voted 50 to 49, along party lines, to pass the budget framework that covers the bulk of President Joe Biden's economic plan.
Congress & CourtsCNN

Senate passes massive bipartisan infrastructure package

The Senate just passed the infrastructure bill. Here's what is in it — and what happens next. The US Senate just passed a historic, sweeping $1.2 trillion bipartisan package to shore up the nation's crumbling infrastructure with funding for priorities like roads, bridges, rail, transit and the electric grid. Vice President Kamala Harris announced the final vote, 69 to 30.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
JC Post

Read what's in the Senate Dems massive $3.5T budget plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats unwrapped a budget resolution envisioning a massive $3.5 trillion, 10-year cascade of federal resources, aiming historic sums at family support, health and education programs and an aggressive drive to heal the climate. The measure is a pivotal first step in what will likely be a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
IBTimes

US Democrats Unveil Massive $3.5 Trillion Spending Blueprint

US lawmakers on Monday laid out a $3.5 trillion budget framework, calling it the "most consequential" social spending plan since the 1930s, and launching what are expected to be tough congressional negotiations over the programs it covers. The 10-year budget blueprint pushes Congress towards the next step in President Joe...
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

What’s next on infrastructure?

The Senate has approved an approximately $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the framework for a separate $3.5 trillion measure that Democrats plan to pass on their own. It has laid the groundwork for a busy, consequential fall in Washington. Where do things stand?. As the fight expands to the...
Congress & CourtsWNCY

Schumer says Republicans unlikely to let U.S. default on debt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday said he did not believe Republicans would let the United States default on its debt as the government approaches it current borrowing capacity in October. “I cannot believe the Republicans will let the country default, and it has always...
Congress & CourtsWenatchee World

Democrats warn Republicans against partisan fight over debt limit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday he did not believe Republicans would let the United States default on its debt as the government approaches its borrowing capacity, warning such a lapse would be perilous for the country. Dozens of Republicans have signed a pledge...
Congress & Courtsksl.com

Manchin concerned about 'grave consequences' of Senate's $3.5T spending plan

The exterior of the U.S. Capitol is seen as senators work to advance the bipartisan infrastructure bill in Washington, Sunday. The Democrat-led Senate approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early on Wednesday morning in a 50-49 vote along party lines. (Sarah Silbiger, Reuters ) WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Wednesday said he had serious concerns about Senate Democrats' planned $3.5 trillion spending plan, potentially gumming up efforts to move ahead with President Joe Biden's top priorities.
Congress & CourtsJamestown Sun

Democratic divisions emerge on Senate's $3.5 trillion spending plan

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hours after the U.S. Senate approved a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint chock-full of investments in new domestic programs, new fissures emerged between the moderate and liberal wings of the Democratic Party over the size and scope of the spending. U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate...
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Commentary: Don’t Be Fooled by the Bipartisan, ‘Paid For’ Infrastructure Bill

Over the course of the pandemic, federal overspending has exploded even by Congress’s lofty standards. While trillion-dollar deficits were a cause for concern before 2020, spending over just the last two years is set to increase the national debt by over $6 trillion. It’s bizarre, then, that the only thing that members of opposing parties in Congress can seem to work together on is fooling the budgetary scorekeepers with phantom offsets for even more spending.

