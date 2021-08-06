Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Michigan hospital ends relationship with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over his vaccine stance

By Dave Alsup, Theresa Waldrop
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago

Holland Hospital in western Michigan said it is ending its relationship with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over his stance on Covid-19 vaccines.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

607K+
Followers
90K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#American Football#Holland Hospital#Covid#Cnn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLfox9.com

Mike Zimmer: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's shoulder injury 'not a tweak'

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings are starting their third week of training camp at TCO Performance Center, and this week they’re getting ready to welcome the Denver Broncos to the Twin Cities. The Broncos are coming to Eagan for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of the two teams playing...
NFLfox9.com

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins calls COVID-19 vaccine 'a private health matter for me'

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings activated quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, and Cousins addressed reporters before the team hits the training camp practice field at TCO Performance Center. Cousins said he was "frustrated and disappointed" to have to miss five days...
NFLwhtc.com

Holland Hospital cuts Kirk Cousins over COVID remarks

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Holland Hospital has ended a relationship Holland native and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over his comments this week related to COVID-19. Cousins said this week he has no plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which has frustrated his coach and others, according to CBS Sports. Hospital videos featuring him date back to 2017. WHTC has asked him for a response to the hospital’s decision.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings add an intriguing new wide receiver to their roster

On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings announced the addition of rookie free-agent wide receiver Warren Jackson. Heading into this summer’s training camp, depth at wide receiver was among the biggest concerns some had for the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are set at the top of their wide receiver depth chart with...
NFLDaily Norseman

Vikings Training Camp: OL Review

When the Vikings opened training camp, the expectation was that the starting offensive line would eventually work out to be LT Christian Darrisaw, LG Ezra Cleveland, C Garrett Bradbury, RG Wyatt Davis, and RT Brian O’Neill. It could still end up being that way eventually, but it seems more likely, after ten days of training camp, that the starting line-up may prove to be a bit different on opening day five weeks from now. In particular, it now looks like the rookies may not be the shoe-ins many people thought to take up starting jobs- at least not week one.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos trade options with the Minnesota Vikings

The Denver Broncos are about to have joint practices and a preseason game with the Minnesota Vikings. Could the two teams come together on a trade?. Although most NFL teams at this point have not even played a single preseason game, the cold reality of 90-man rosters being cut down to 53 guys for each team is not far off. Although the reality of roster cuts is brutal for the players involved, it’s fascinating for fans and media to speculate on because you just never know what teams are going to do. The Denver Broncos have some big decisions ahead.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

4 Takeaways from Day 11 of Vikings Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings took the day off Sunday after an eventful scrimmage on Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. Fans piled in the facility, D.J. Wonnum scored a defensive touchdown, and a formal kicking competition commenced between Greg Joseph and rookie Riley Patterson. Monday began a new week at training...
NFLYardbarker

Vikings Training Camp Recap, Day 2: Kirk Cousins Struts His Stuff

Day 2 of Vikings training camp didn't feel quite as exciting as Day 1, even though the crowd was bigger and brought some energy. That fresh feeling of being back out at TCO Performance Center wore off a little, and now it's all about the daily grind of these next few weeks — for players, coaches, staffers, and reporters.
NFLvikings.com

Monday Morning Mailbag: Upcoming Roster Cutdown Days & A Suggested QB Trade

Do you have a comment or question? Send it to the Vikings.com Mailbag! Every Monday we'll post several comments and/or questions as part of the Vikings.com Monday Morning Mailbag. Although we can't post every comment or question, we will reply to every question submitted. You can also send Eric a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy