PITTSBURGH — The Pitt football team opened its 2021 training camp at the team’s South Side facilities on Friday. It will be the seventh season under coach Pat Narduzzi. Last year, the Panthers finished with a 6-5 record and opted not to play in a bowl game. The Panthers lost nine players from last season’s roster to the NFL, with five of those losses coming on defense. Pitt did get a boost when quarterback Kenny Pickett decided to return for a fifth and final season, his fourth as a full-time starter.