The Jersey Blues welcome Brad Fraley as their new men’s soccer head coach, who will drive the 2021 season. Fraley, a former assistant coach and player for the Jersey Blues was officially hired in August of 2021 and will be the new charge of the men’s soccer program. As a player, Fraley was a starter on the 2002 national finalist team as a team captain. He has been a part of the program for 15 years, and he has helped Brookdale appear in three national tournaments while producing multiple All-Americans and first-team All-Region players. In addition, Fraley has been a part of every national tournament appearance by Brookdale.