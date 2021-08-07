Mr. Corman Review: Good Luck (Season 1 Episode 1)

If someone plugged all of the mid-tier Sundance, quarter-life crisis dramedies of the last decade about people discovering that they may be the problem of their lives into a machine and asked it to stretch all the contained clichés into a TV series, that computer would spit out “Mr. Corman.” Written, directed, produced by, and starring the multi-talented Joseph Gordon-Levitt, this Apple TV+ series (produced by A24) is the tale of a miserable man, and it wants you to be miserable too. Other than a few flashes of life from supporting characters who are largely just trying to do what viewers can’t and get out of the orbit of the self-obsessed lead, it’s a dull chore, a show that fails to find its purpose and direction as much as its title character.