Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Mr. Corman Review: Good Luck (Season 1 Episode 1)

By Erin Allen
Tell-Tale TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Corman is a melancholy look into the world of a fifth grade teacher who begins to confront the dissatisfaction within himself and the directionless path his life is taking. Season 1 Episode 1, “Good Luck,” is kind of a bummer, but an introspective bummer which can make for entertaining...

telltaletv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Sacagawea
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Luck#Episodes#Tell Tale Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosEastern Progress

Roush Review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s TV Comeback as ‘Mr. Corman’

When life gets to be too much for Josh Corman—which happens a lot—he drifts into flights of fantasy: sometimes rapturously musical and other times downright apocalyptic, with hallucinations of a flaming meteor hurtling toward Earth. And yet it’s the realism of the new 10-part Apple TV+ dramedy Mr. Corman that is most compelling in an indulgent but moving character study of disappointment, anxiety and, ever so possibly, hope.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘Mr. Corman’ Is A Dull, Cliché-Ridden Chore About An Unlikable, Miserable Man [Review]

If someone plugged all of the mid-tier Sundance, quarter-life crisis dramedies of the last decade about people discovering that they may be the problem of their lives into a machine and asked it to stretch all the contained clichés into a TV series, that computer would spit out “Mr. Corman.” Written, directed, produced by, and starring the multi-talented Joseph Gordon-Levitt, this Apple TV+ series (produced by A24) is the tale of a miserable man, and it wants you to be miserable too. Other than a few flashes of life from supporting characters who are largely just trying to do what viewers can’t and get out of the orbit of the self-obsessed lead, it’s a dull chore, a show that fails to find its purpose and direction as much as its title character.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

What to Watch: Mystery 101, Mr. Corman, Departure

There is all kinds of good stuff coming up this week, including the return of Peacock's Departure, another Mystery 101 flick, and Apple TV's Mr. Corman, starring Joseph-Gordon Levitt. What will you be watching this week?. Saturday, July 31. 8/7c You're Not Safe Here (Lifetime) You do whatever you can...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Blindspotting Review: Ghost Dad (Season 1 Episode 6)

Blindspotting Season 1 Episode 6, “Ghost Dad,” is a poignant and thought-provoking episode that artfully dissects the Black experience, and catapults the narrative forward with Ashley’s decision to tell Sean about Miles. Jasmine Cephas Jones and Rafael Casal create absolute magic together — they dig deep while churning out truthful, grounded performances.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Schmigadoon! Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Suddenly

There's a lovely symmetry to the structure of Schmigadoon! Season 1 Episode 4, pleasing the sensibilities and enhances the sweet romance blossoming in the central plot development. It's most obvious in the opening and finale scenes where couples are declaring their love for each other for the first time, kissing,...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Tuca & Bertie Review: Sleepovers (Season 2 Episode 7)

Tuca & Bertie Season 2 Episode 7, “Sleepovers,” is a return to form after the last episode’s so-so performance. While the theme of codependency has always lingered in the background (it’s like the animated version of Broad City in that regard) on this show, “Sleepovers” is a deep dive into Tuca and Bertie’s inherent need to be around each other; as well as their fears of being alone.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Wellington Paranormal Review: She-Wolf (Season 1 Episode 4)

Wellington Paranormal Season 1 Episode 4, “She-Wolf,” gives our hapless heroes a new creature to contend with — the werewolf. This show has maintained consistency on all fronts, but especially where its clever jokes and running gags are concerned. “She-Wolf” is no exception. The performances are top-notch all around, with...
TV & VideosTell-Tale TV

Ted Lasso Review: Lavender (Season 2 Episode 2)

Former AFC Richmond player Jamie Tartt returns in Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 2, “Lavender,” an episode that’s as much about the former members of the team as it is its current ones. It’s unlikely that anybody watching this show is surprised by Jamie’s return, he’s always had unfinished business...
TV Seriesscreenanarchy.com

Now Streaming: MR. CORMAN, Weird, Wild, Wonderful

It's a beautiful, scary day in the San Fernando Valley. The first two episodes will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 6, 2021, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. I've seen all 10 episodes of the first season. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his creative cohorts have created...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

The White Lotus Review: Mysterious Monkeys (Season 1 Episode 3)

If you’re wondering who dies on The White Lotus, we still don’t know. While we wait to find out, you can enjoy the uncomfortable entertainment of watching the resort’s guests unravel as they’re forced to confront problems they’d rather avoid. The topic on almost everyone’s mind on The White Lotus...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

SurrealEstate Review: For Sale By Owner (Season 1 Episode 3)

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 3, “For Sale By Owner,” continues to build the series lore giving us a little bit more about Luke’s past. However, it also highlights some of the formatting constraints the series has to contend with. “For Sale By Owner” takes viewers to a lake house, where...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Burden of Truth Review: River City (Season 4 Episode 1)

Time’s passed, and though it seems like a lot has changed for some of our favorite Millwood citizens, some things manage to remain the same on the aptly titled Burden of Truth Season 4 Episode 1, “River City.”. Joanna’s ready to take on one more Goliath in the final season...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Mr Corman review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt finds hope on the other side of anxiety

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has had one of those careers that aspiring actors get down on their knees and pray for. It’s been 25 years since eccentric alien sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun made the Los Angeles native a star, and in that quarter century he’s built an enviable body of work that includes acclaimed romcoms (10 Things I Hate About You, 500 Days of Summer), indie mysteries (Brick), big-budget action (Inception) and his self-penned feature directorial debut Don Jon. Gordon-Levitt, it’s fair to say, is living the dream.
TV & VideosTell-Tale TV

HSMTMTS Review: Second Chances (Season 2, Episode 12)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 12, “Second Chances,” manages to live up to its name, while setting the scene for a potentially even bigger and better third season. The second half of a two-part finale, “Second Chances” serves as a type of coda to “Showtime;”...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Dynasty Review: Everything But Facing Reality (Season 4 Episode 12)

Cristal comes to terms that she has to face reality, and Liam returns to the manor unannounced on Dynasty Season 4 Episode 12, “Everything But Facing Reality.”. The introduction to Liam’s exciting new storyline is enticing at first, but in typical Dynasty fashion, it’s not receiving the attention that it deserves. Screen time, at this point, is somewhat an issue going all around due to the number of “main” characters on the show. It’s hard to give adequate time to everyone when ten different storylines are trying to play out at once.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Grown-ish Review: Daddy Lessons (Season 4 Episode 4)

It only took a matter of episodes into the new season for Dre to finally make his appearance on Grown-ish Season 4 Episode 3, “Daddy Lessons.” After learning about Zoey’s fake marriage to Aaron in Mexico, he’s come to confront his favorite child and talk some sense into her. Any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy