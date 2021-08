DENVER — For most of this year, it seemed like the only way to experience the Blake Street Bombers was through books. A team that used to be built on sluggers, this current Rockies’ team ranked 25th in the league for total home runs heading into Friday’s contest. Only one team — the 2006 edition — has finished lower. It’s been such a weakness for this team that manager Bud Black has admitted on multiple occasions, including again prior to Friday’s game, that the Rockies are in need of a big bat.