Activision Blizzard executive Fran Townsend steps down from ABK Women’s Network position

So what happens to a big company when they think that the worst is going to happen is easy to weather? They tend to find out that the worst they can think of isn’t even close to as bad as it can get. In this day and age, any company not paying attention to anything having to do with equality towards women is kind of asking to be shut down, since this is kind of the gist of what this current lawsuit is about. Not only that, but it’s the investors that are coming after Activision. The claim is that the higher-ups that are responsible for making investors aware of, well, pretty much anything and everything to do with the business, failed to mention that the workplace was fairly hostile towards women. There are many that would like to really take a look at what a ‘hostile workplace’ really means and how it’s defined, but in this case, Activision Blizzard is already being brought to heel at the moment for allowing such a situation to occur and not speaking to the investors about it.