Activision Blizzard executive Fran Townsend steps down from ABK Women’s Network position

By Preston Byers
dotesports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFran Townsend, a high-ranking Activision Blizzard executive, has stepped down from her post as executive sponsor of the Activision Blizzard King Employee Women’s Network weeks after she sent a company-wide email in which she called allegations of rampant mistreatment of women in the workplace “a distorted and untrue picture” of Activision Blizzard.

