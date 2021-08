After surviving having the Futures Game and the Draft at the same time, everything else might seem like a breeze. Having the Trade Deadline and Draft signing deadline the same weekend, however, was no joke, though kudos to the MLB Pipeline crew for pushing through it amazingly well. The back-end folks don’t get the credit they deserve, but trust me when I tell you that they constantly make us look good with how quickly they’re able to make updates and changes, especially important with the Trade Deadline frenzy.