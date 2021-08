Kyle Lowry just wrapped up his 17th season in the NBA and is still making waves as one of the most productive point guards in the association. Known for being a constant grinder on the court with a relentless mindset, Lowry has found tons of success in the league without being the most athletic guy on the floor. His career hit the mountain top of moments in 2019 when Lowry and the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals. Beloved in Toronto, Lowry will go down as one of the greatest to ever do it in the Raptors uniform.