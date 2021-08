Samsung is gearing up for another major Unpacked event where we believe at least two important devices will be introduced, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. What's probably more important for those who already own a Galaxy device and don't plan on getting either of the two upcoming foldable smartphones is that Samsung will also introduce new software on August 11. Although we don't know yet what major changes the next One UI update will bring to Galaxy devices, we do know that both Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones will ship with One UI 3.1.1 right out of the box.