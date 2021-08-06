Cancel
Final Fantasy XIV Moonfire Faire Coming to Celebrate the Summer; Rewards Revealed

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Square Enix revealed the new Moonfire Faire event that will be held in Final Fantasy XIV to celebrate the summer. The event will require level 30 for participation, and it’ll prompt you to visit Mayaru Moyaru in Limsa Lominsa’s Upper Decks to start the quest. It’ll start on August...

twinfinite.net

