Final Fantasy XIV Moonfire Faire Coming to Celebrate the Summer; Rewards Revealed

Grab your apron, prepare the bowls, and whisk your way into the hit fantasy MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV when the Ultimate Fantasy Cookbook releases on 9 November. Square Enix and Insight Editions have just announced that the Ultimate guide to real life reincarnations of your favorite Final Fantasy XIV Online foods is coming to store shelves and kitchen ranges on 9 November., The 192-page cookbook will provide fans of Square’s hit MMO an opportunity to recreate many of the in game meals they may very well have made on a virtual stove. Featuring favorite flavors from across Hydaelyn and Norvrandt, this sought after tome will hopefully provide even the lowest level cooking rank with the opportunity to easily throw together iconic dishes like a Farmer’s Breakfast, Knight’s Bread of Coerthas and La Noscea’s Rolanberry Cheesecake.