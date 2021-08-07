Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moore, OK

Moore Police Searching For Armed & Dangerous Teen Wanted On Murder Charge, 4 Other Teens Arrested

By Feliz Romero
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive teenagers were charged with murder in the first degree in connection with the deadly shooting of 24-year-old Marquis Hawkins. Hawkins was murdered Wednesday, July 28. “It was a very complex incident. When we arrived, we didn’t expect that there would be five suspects. A witness to the incident said all 5 had ran into the woods, the wooded area, and left the vehicle there so it kind of made things a little different than normal,” said Lt. Kevin Brown with the Moore Police Department.

www.news9.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Moore, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Moore, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Police#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor’s executive order to leave masks up to parents

CNN — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district’s mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo resigns after inquiry finds he harassed women

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Tuesday announced his resignation, an abrupt about-face that capped off six months during which accusations of sexual harassment and bungling his state’s coronavirus pandemic response racked up. Cuomo said during a press conference he would formally leave office in two weeks and hand...

Comments / 1

Community Policy