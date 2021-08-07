Where to Stream Whirlybird?
In an era when uninspiring and dull news presentation needed an overhaul, Hanna Zoey Tur (then Robert Albert Tur or Bob) and Marika Gerrard joined hands to provide viewers breathtaking visuals of America’s most dramatic events that included the O.J. Simpson pursuit and the L.A. riots by whirling around in news helicopters. Directed by Matt Yoka, the documentary film ‘Whirlybird’ offers viewers an overview of the life of these two daring reporters who redefined reporting. If stories of self-discovery and reflection resonate with you, then this film might just be the next thing you want to watch. In case you wish to learn more about it, we have got you covered.thecinemaholic.com
