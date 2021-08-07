Where to Stream Whirlybird?

X-Men Where to stream: Peacock. Where to rent: iTunes ($3.99), Amazon ($2.99) Released back in 2000, this was the comic movie that launched Hollywood’s obsession with superheroes, and it hasn’t stopped since. X-Men ushered Marvel’s mutants onto the big screen for the first time, and even though it gave us a version of the superheroes that had much more leather and far less color than fans would have preferred, it was still a huge hit that made the characters more accessible than ever. X-Men also turned then-unknown Australian actor Hugh Jackman into a star with his debut as Wolverine. It hasn’t held up very well when compared to the superhero movies that would follow, but the blockbuster still earned its place in cinema history.