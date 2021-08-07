Cancel
LeBron James Developing Basketball Drama Movie for Netflix

By WENN
AceShowbiz
Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers player serves as one of the producers for a new movie called 'Rez Ball' which is based on a novel titled 'Canyon Dreams' for the streaming giant. AceShowbiz - LeBron James will produce the basketball drama "Rez Ball" for Netflix. The Los Angeles Lakers player will...

