Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China's export slowdown in July may signal more bumps ahead

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dk29N_0bKVlEmK00
A worker drives a truck carrying a container at a logistics center near Tianjin port, in Tianjin, China December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File Photo

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth unexpectedly slowed in July following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases, while imports also lost momentum, pointing to a slowdown in the country's industrial sector in the second half even as easing global lockdowns boost commerce.

The world's biggest exporter has staged an impressive economic rebound from a coronavirus-induced slump in the first few months of last year after quickly containing the pandemic, and its rapid vaccination rollout has helped drive confidence.

But new infections in July, mainly caused by the highly transmissible Delta strain have spread to tens of Chinese cities, prompting local authorities to lock down affected communities, order millions to be tested and temporarily suspend operations of some businesses, including factories.

Seasonal floods and bad weather last month also affected industrial production in some areas such as central China. read more

Exports in July rose 19.3% from a year earlier, compared with a 32.2% gain in June. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a gain of 20.8%.

"The pandemic worsened in other Asian developing countries, which may have led to a relocation of trade toward China. But leading indicators suggest exports may weaken in coming months," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 cases in eastern and southern Chinese provinces, the country's main export hubs, had crimped factory output.

Aside from the drag from efforts to counter the spread of the Delta variant, Chinese exporters also struggled with an ongoing global semiconductor shortage, logistics bottlenecks, and higher raw material and freight costs.

"Although orders are recovering, there are too many uncertainties in the second half of the year, like how the domestic epidemic develops and the cost of raw materials. And at the same time, foreign production capacity is slowly picking up," said an exports sales manager based in Suzhou surnamed Ye.

Imports in July rose a slower 28.1% from a year earlier, lagging a 33% increase forecast in the Reuters poll, and 36.7% growth the previous month. Demand has dropped in recent months for iron ore, a key ingredient in steelmaking.

China's crude oil imports, however, rebounded in July from a six-month low as state-backed refiners ramped up output after returning from maintenance.

China's factory activity expanded at a slower pace in July due to higher raw material costs, equipment maintenance and extreme weather.

The slower Chinese shipments also reflected the moderation in U.S. business in July amid supply constraints, suggesting a cooling in the world's biggest economy after what was expected to have been a robust second quarter. read more

China posted a trade surplus of $56.58 billion in July, compared with the poll's forecast for a $51.54 billion surplus and $51.53 billion surplus in June.

Its trade surplus with the United States rose to $35.4 billion, Reuters calculations based on customs data showed, up from $32.58 billion in June.

The economy is on track to grow more than 8% this year but analysts say pent-up coronavirus demand has peaked and forecast that growth rates are starting to moderate.

For a breakdown of China's trade with key trading partners, click on

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

157K+
Followers
190K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Exporters#Chinese#Asian#Pinpoint Asset Management#Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Related
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Xi's response to COVID, signal China's global power status

Beijing [China], August 10 (ANI): As the COVID-19 pandemic has boomeranged back Beijing's way, the spotlight is now fixed on President Xi Jinping government's response which will signal its readiness to be a global stakeholder. William Pesek, writing in Nikkei Asia said that the Delta variant is proving just as...
ChinaWashington Examiner

China's stealth-saturation missile strategy

China is looking to circumvent expensive and unwieldy U.S. missile defense systems with a mix of stealth, saturation, and smart tactics. Beijing's strategic rationale is twofold: ensuring that it can hold U.S. military centerpieces at risk during conflict and retaining credible nuclear strike options. On the stealth side, China is...
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

China Nerves Sink Oil Again

Oil remains under pressure. Despite impressive US employment data on Friday, oil prices fell as the US Dollar rallied strongly. What are disturbing oil markets the most, though, is the delta-variant Covid-19 strain which has vast swathes of the planet in its grip. That is increasing fears that the global recovery will stutter and become very uneven, thus reducing oil consumption even as OPEC+ continues to increase production.
Chinadallassun.com

To deter China from invading Taiwan is to recognise island

Beijing [China], August 9 (ANI): The world must not cede to China's "bullying and arrogance", said a Franco-Syrian political consultant, adding that the only way to deter Beijing from invading Taiwan is to collectively and openly recognise the self-ruled island as an independent country. In an opinion piece in The...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Japan ups the ante against China, plans to deploy nukes near Taiwan next year

In a move that is expected to challenge China’s dominance in the South China Sea, Japan has reportedly planned to deploy missile units next year on an island that is merely 300 kilometres off the coast of Taiwan. The move is aimed at countering Beijing’s increasing naval presence in an area that carries a history of military disputes, reported Japanese media, adding that the nukes will also help defend against a potential Chinese attack.
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

China’s Next More Dangerous Bioweapon And How The U.S. Is Helping Them Build It

Since the 1990s, U.S. universities and research institutions have been colonized by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists. Through a process we call “scientific chain migration,” the first wave of CCP and PLA scientists, once established in laboratories in the U.S., invite their colleagues, who now have created a critical mass of CCP and PLA scientists in the U.S. collaborating with scientists in China linked to its biowarfare program, all supplemented with U.S. funding, skills, and knowledge.
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is slightly higher after the long weekend on Tuesday, extending the gains in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index just below the 27,900 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, even as traders remain spooked as more prefectures are under the state of emergency until the end of the month amid the surge in the coronavirus's delta variant infections, hampering economic activity.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper rises on supply disruption fears at Escondida mine

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Copper advanced on Tuesday on worries of supply disruptions at Chile’s Escondida, the world’s biggest copper mine, as mediation talks in hopes of preventing a strike were extended. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7% to $9,437.50 a tonne by 0304 GMT. The most-traded...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan edges up on demand, dampened rate cut expectations

SHANGHAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Tuesday, as strength in the greenback was offset by stronger demand for the Chinese currency and as rate cut expectations eased. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a fresh two-week low of 6.4842 per dollar, 2 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4840. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4802 at midday, 60 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The spot price continued trading sideways, swinging in a tight range of about 70 pips on Tuesday morning, with several traders attributing the slightly stronger yuan to profit-taking orders on long dollar positions from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. The dollar was buoyant as a run of strong U.S. job figures solidified expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon start tapering its massive coronavirus-driven stimulus. Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore, said the yuan's relative stability against a rising dollar has sent its value higher against a basket of currencies of its trading partners. "With regulation induced idiosyncratic risk wanes, RMB is likely to be the function of dollar movement in the near term," Xie said in a note, referring to the recent regulatory crackdown on China's tech sector. The yuan basket index has persistently traded above 98, a level once considered the ceiling for the index, and touched 98.58 on Tuesday, the highest since July 26, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. Some traders said spot yuan also gained support as expectations for more aggressive monetary policy easing, including possible interest rate cuts in the near term, were dampened after the PBOC highlighted policy stability in its second quarter monetary policy report. The PBOC cited a rebound in COVID-19 cases globally and the risk from expected policy shifts in developed countries that could affect cross-border capital flows. Monetary easing usually piles downside pressure on the currency in the short term. Many analysts said the interest rate cut was an adjustment to monetary policy objectives, which was inconsistent with the policy tone, hence chances of such a move were very low. "In general, the report suggested that current inflation has caught the central bank's attention. Unless it is clearly mentioned by the State Council, the window for rate cuts in the second half of the year may have been closed," said Ming Ming, head of fixed income at Citic Securities. In global markets, the dollar index stood at 92.964 as of midday, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.483 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4842 6.484 0.00% Spot yuan 6.4802 6.4862 0.09% Divergence from -0.06% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.74% Spot change since 2005 27.72% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.59 98.53 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.964 92.979 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.483 -0.04% * Offshore 6.6612 -2.66% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper advances on supply worries in Chile

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Tuesday on supply threats in top producer Chile after workers at a mine walked off the job and as mediation talks at the giant Escondida mine extended in an effort to avoid a strike. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.9%...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares rise on liquor sector bounce

Aug 10 (Reuters) - A bounce-back in liquor makers helped China’s main stock indexes rebound from early falls on Tuesday even as a resurgence of coronavirus infections weighed on investor sentiment. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.2% to 5,043.15, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1% to 3,529.93. **...
EconomyForexTV.com

Estonia Trade Deficit Widens In June

Estonia’s trade deficit widened in June, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday. The trade deficit increased to EUR 235 million in June from EUR 10 million in the same month last year. In May, the trade deficit was EUR 174 million. Exports grew 26.0 percent year-on-year in June, after...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Chinese chipmakers slump as Beijing sends speculation warning

(Aug 9): China’s microchip industry is feeling the heat of Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny. A warning in state media Friday that regulators will show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market sent related stocks lower on Monday. China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp dropped 5%...
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price at over four-month low as China plans Olympics curbs

The Iron ore price fell for a fifth straight session on Tuesday and hit a more than four-month low, as concerns about weakening Chinese demand kept the metal under pressure. The most-traded iron ore contract for January 2022 delivery on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 1.3% lower at 853 yuan ($131.64) a tonne, after earlier touching 823 yuan, its lowest since March 26.

Comments / 0

Community Policy