Betway Cup Preview: West Ham finally return home

West Ham will play in front of their biggest home crowd in almost two years when they return to London Stadium to host Atalanta in the Betway Cup today. The Hammers will host tens of thousands of West Ham fans back into the London Stadium this afternoon, eclipsing the finale of the 2020/21 season against Southampton and making it the largest LS crowd in well over 18 months. If you live in the UK and want to watch the match, you need to be here. Due to broadcast restrictions, today’s match will not be streamed within the UK.