Virginia Cavaliers Football Fall Camp Begins

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Cavaliers football team enters fall camp coming off a 5-5 COVID-19 season. The players and the coaches are fired up about getting the season underway. “It’s nice to talk without a mask on and it’s nice to get a team prepared without the COVID protocols being front and center and the very first thing that I consider every day. And it’s nice to just be able to have a disproportionate, or maybe a regular, amount of time to focus on football,” said Virginia head football coach Bronco Mendenhall. “It is great. Everyone is comfortable in their playing with their brothers. In comparison. We didn’t know when our games would be played. So going through the season knowing it is going to be a full capacity with fans. It is going to be a full season. It is exciting, everyone is looking forward to it. I think it is a wake up call for all of us,” said Virginia senior running back Wayne Taulapapa. “It is amazing to come out here and start fresh like you said. I am trying to come out here and be a team leader. I want to fit into that role. I want to be the guy to lead the linebackers. We want to take the cup, beat Tech and win the ACC,” said Virginia senior outside linebacker Noah Taylor. The Cavaliers open up the season at home on September 4th against William & Mary.