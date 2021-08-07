Botetourt Metro Invitational begins on Tuesday

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Bob McLelland Metro Invitational Golf Tournament was an early season local staple when it comes to high school golf tournaments. The tournament this year will now be called the the Botetourt Metro Invitational. It is set for this Tuesday at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club. Not only does the tournament have a name change and a new location, the tournament will be shortened from two days to one day. It will also have teams from outside of the Roanoke Valley with a total of 20 teams and 8 individuals. Botetourt Golf and Swim Club General Manager Jeff Sprinkel is running the tournament. He’s played in the Bob McLelland and is excited about the the future if this year’s tournament. “I did want to make it very competitive. I get to see a lot of the high school players in the area. I get to see a lot of the college coaches with everything that is going on. I want this to be a very competitive tournament for years to come. We got the county behind us. THe ownership is behind us by running the tournament. Bank of the Boteourt and Virginia Mountain Mortage sponsoring the event as well. It ought top be a top notch tournament,” said Sprinkel. The tournament tees off this Tuesday morning at 10 from the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club!