Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Botetourt County, VA

Botetourt Metro Invitational begins on Tuesday

By Jermaine Ferrell
wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROUTVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Bob McLelland Metro Invitational Golf Tournament was an early season local staple when it comes to high school golf tournaments. The tournament this year will now be called the the Botetourt Metro Invitational. It is set for this Tuesday at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club. Not only does the tournament have a name change and a new location, the tournament will be shortened from two days to one day. It will also have teams from outside of the Roanoke Valley with a total of 20 teams and 8 individuals. Botetourt Golf and Swim Club General Manager Jeff Sprinkel is running the tournament. He’s played in the Bob McLelland and is excited about the the future if this year’s tournament. “I did want to make it very competitive. I get to see a lot of the high school players in the area. I get to see a lot of the college coaches with everything that is going on. I want this to be a very competitive tournament for years to come. We got the county behind us. THe ownership is behind us by running the tournament. Bank of the Boteourt and Virginia Mountain Mortage sponsoring the event as well. It ought top be a top notch tournament,” said Sprinkel. The tournament tees off this Tuesday morning at 10 from the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club!

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Botetourt County, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Troutville#Swim Club#Bank Of The Boteourt#Virginia Mountain Mortage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate turns to $3.5 trillion bill, key to Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and immediately kicked off debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for President Joe Biden's key priorities on climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing. The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which the 100-member...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Cuomo resigns: Cynthia Nixon and other celebrities react to resignation

Celebrities were quick to disown New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo following his resignation on Tuesday amid a sexual harassment probe. "The best way I can help now is if I step aside," Cuomo said during a press conference in which he both announced his resignation, effective in 14 days, and laid out what he sees as the accomplishments from his time in office.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Key takeaways from the UN report on the climate crisis

(CNN) — Monday's report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) represents the most comprehensive and conclusive "state of the science" on the climate crisis: why it is happening, how it is impacting every region of the planet, how much worse things are set to get and what must be done to avoid the worst consequences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy