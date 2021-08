CHICAGO (WCIA) — This is the day Ayo Dosunmu has been dreaming of since he was a little kid, and Thursday night he is expecting to hear his name called in the first round. It has been a long road for Dosunmu, who will spend this moment with his closest family and friends at a private party in his hometown. He won a state title at Morgan Park, he became an All-American at Illinois leading the Illini back to relevancy, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and now a pro. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood will be there to help him celebrate. He says he could not be more proud of Ayo’s accomplishments.