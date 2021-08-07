Dine With Mermaids At The Pirate’s Table Calabash Seafood Buffet In South Carolina

South Carolina has a variety of themed restaurants to both entertain you and please your palate. Not long ago, we told you all about a cool dinosaur-themed restaurant filled with prehistoric creatures. And there is also a broody Edgar Allan Poe-themed eatery, a bacon-themed restaurant, and a restaurant featuring the state’s famed Lizardman, to name only a few. But if you have a little princess in the family that simply adores mermaids, then you’ll want to gas up the car and head over to Surfside Beach to dine at the Pirate’s Table Calabash Seafood Buffet.

There are many reasons to love this Grand Strand eatery.

Before we even get to the live mermaids, let's talk food. The restaurant has an enormous, 105-foot buffet displayed on the deck of an even longer pirate ship anchored inside the main dining hall.

It's loaded with seafood choices galore! Love crab legs? It has them! You'll also find shrimp, crab cakes, mussels, flounder, mahi mahi, salmon, deviled crab, oysters, scallops, clams, catfish, (come up for some air... ), prime rib, bbq ribs, fried chicken, buffalo wings, and well you get the idea. There's 105 feet of space to cover with piles and piles of food. See the whole menu, here .

Endless side dishes, salads, desserts, and bread round out the choices.

And leave room for dessert. The Pirate's Table doesn't skimp on sweet options!

Taking the fun to another level, all of the servers here dress like pirates; some even behave like them, too.

Be sure to stop and interact. You can't miss them swimming in their 10,000-gallon pool just inside the main dining room.

The little princess in the family will surely love a keepsake photo with the mermaids. And she's sure to love any treasures from the sea the mermaids might bestow upon her.

Few people who don't live on or regularly vacation on the Grand Strand even know there are live mermaids in a restaurant here.

Ever dined at the Pirate’s Table Calabash Seafood Buffet? Find out more by visit the restaurant’s official website. Prices here are on the high side so come prepared and be EXTRA hungry. It’s totally worth every penny!

Address: Pirate's Table Calabash Seafood Buffet, 1100 Water Ave, Surfside Beach, SC 29575, USA