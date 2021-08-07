Dine With Mermaids At The Pirate’s Table Calabash Seafood Buffet In South Carolina
South Carolina has a variety of themed restaurants to both entertain you and please your palate. Not long ago, we told you all about a cool dinosaur-themed restaurant filled with prehistoric creatures. And there is also a broody Edgar Allan Poe-themed eatery, a bacon-themed restaurant, and a restaurant featuring the state’s famed Lizardman, to name only a few. But if you have a little princess in the family that simply adores mermaids, then you’ll want to gas up the car and head over to Surfside Beach to dine at the Pirate’s Table Calabash Seafood Buffet.
Ever dined at the Pirate’s Table Calabash Seafood Buffet? Find out more by visit the restaurant’s official website. Prices here are on the high side so come prepared and be EXTRA hungry. It’s totally worth every penny!
Address: Pirate's Table Calabash Seafood Buffet, 1100 Water Ave, Surfside Beach, SC 29575, USA
