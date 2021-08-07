Cancel
Dine With Mermaids At The Pirate's Table Calabash Seafood Buffet In South Carolina

By Robin Jarvis
Only In South Carolina
Only In South Carolina
 3 days ago

South Carolina has a variety of themed restaurants to both entertain you and please your palate. Not long ago, we told you all about a cool dinosaur-themed restaurant filled with prehistoric creatures. And there is also a broody Edgar Allan Poe-themed eatery, a bacon-themed restaurant, and a restaurant featuring the state’s famed Lizardman, to name only a few. But if you have a little princess in the family that simply adores mermaids, then you’ll want to gas up the car and head over to Surfside Beach to dine at the Pirate’s Table Calabash Seafood Buffet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0026CD_0bKVfPsz00
There are many reasons to love this Grand Strand eatery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqOY5_0bKVfPsz00
Before we even get to the live mermaids, let's talk food. The restaurant has an enormous, 105-foot buffet displayed on the deck of an even longer pirate ship anchored inside the main dining hall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I35U5_0bKVfPsz00
It's loaded with seafood choices galore! Love crab legs? It has them! You'll also find shrimp, crab cakes, mussels, flounder, mahi mahi, salmon, deviled crab, oysters, scallops, clams, catfish, (come up for some air... ), prime rib, bbq ribs, fried chicken, buffalo wings, and well you get the idea. There's 105 feet of space to cover with piles and piles of food. See the whole menu, here .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dI0Dh_0bKVfPsz00
Endless side dishes, salads, desserts, and bread round out the choices.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3dvK_0bKVfPsz00
And leave room for dessert. The Pirate's Table doesn't skimp on sweet options!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VT9Wi_0bKVfPsz00
Taking the fun to another level, all of the servers here dress like pirates; some even behave like them, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwIf9_0bKVfPsz00
Be sure to stop and interact. You can't miss them swimming in their 10,000-gallon pool just inside the main dining room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jODUL_0bKVfPsz00
The little princess in the family will surely love a keepsake photo with the mermaids. And she's sure to love any treasures from the sea the mermaids might bestow upon her.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=454iSc_0bKVfPsz00
Few people who don't live on or regularly vacation on the Grand Strand even know there are live mermaids in a restaurant here.

Ever dined at the Pirate’s Table Calabash Seafood Buffet? Find out more by visit the restaurant’s official website. Prices here are on the high side so come prepared and be EXTRA hungry. It’s totally worth every penny!

Keep the fun times going strong in South Carolina with a visit to the only beach in the state where you can drive your car right up on the sand and park.

Address: Pirate's Table Calabash Seafood Buffet, 1100 Water Ave, Surfside Beach, SC 29575, USA

