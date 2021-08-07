Cancel
ROCKHOUNDS REPORT: Cabbage leads Wichita past Midland

By Midland Reporter Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOP HITTERS: Wichita’s Trey Cabbage was 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored. … Midland’s Max Schuemann was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored. RockHounds teammate Jhonny Santos was 2-for-4 with a home run, double and a run scored. TOP PITCHERS: Wichita starter Chris...

