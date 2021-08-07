The Suicide Squad Star Reveals James Gunn Almost Had to Write Out a Main Character
A scheduling conflict nearly prevented Joel Kinnaman from reprising the Rick Flag role in The Suicide Squad. Five years after playing the all-American soldier in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, Kinnaman is back in the DC Extended Universe as the leader of a new squad of supervillains recruited by the uncompromising Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). But it was his role as astronaut Edward Baldwin in the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind that almost grounded Kinnaman from appearing in The Suicide Squad, which had to shoot on a certain schedule to accommodate director James Gunn's commitment to his Marvel Studios sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.comicbook.com
Comments / 0