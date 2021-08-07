Cancel
The Suicide Squad Star Reveals James Gunn Almost Had to Write Out a Main Character

By Cameron Bonomolo
Cover picture for the articleA scheduling conflict nearly prevented Joel Kinnaman from reprising the Rick Flag role in The Suicide Squad. Five years after playing the all-American soldier in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, Kinnaman is back in the DC Extended Universe as the leader of a new squad of supervillains recruited by the uncompromising Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). But it was his role as astronaut Edward Baldwin in the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind that almost grounded Kinnaman from appearing in The Suicide Squad, which had to shoot on a certain schedule to accommodate director James Gunn's commitment to his Marvel Studios sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Margot Robbie addresses ‘complicated’ controversy over David Ayer’s Suicide Squad cut

Margot Robbie has addressed the “complicated” controversy over David Ayer’s original cut of 2016’s Suicide Squad. The Harley Quinn actor is one of a handful of cast members from the original film to reprise their role in James Gunn’s soft reboot of the property. While Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has drawn positive reviews since its release last week, it has been overshadowed by Ayer’s comments about his original cut of the first film.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Suicide Squad’: How Cancellation of ‘Akira’ Allowed James Gunn to Cast Taika Waititi

[Editor’s note: The following post contains light spoilers for “The Suicide Squad.”] Turns out, when you’re James Gunn, casting fellow filmmaker Taika Waititi in your latest outing is pretty easy, even when it’s set up at a rival studio from the one (in this case, Disney and Marvel) you collectively call home. Gunn hasn’t been hiding the fact that the “Thor: Ragnarok” and the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” filmmaker appears in his DCEU film, “The Suicide Squad,” though fans have spent months trying to figure exactly who Waititi is playing. No major spoilers here, though the role is a small...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Original Suicide Squad Star Shows Support For David Ayer After The Director's Emotional Post

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As soon as Warner Bros. announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would finally be released via HBO Max, some fans immediately began calling for the studio to do the same with David Ayer’s 2017 Suicide Squad movie. Both blockbusters suffered from studio interference, and Ayer recently shared an emotional post further explaining his feelings about the movie. And now original Suicide Squad star Jay Hernandez has shared his support for the director.
MoviesNewsweek

Starro the Conqueror: 'The Suicide Squad' Villain Explained

In a movie filled with bad guys, The Suicide Squad had to go big with its main villain, and they couldn't have gone much larger than Starro the Conqueror. Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone and John Cena are just some of the stars who appear in James Gunn's new version of the DC franchise. The movie has already received rave reviews before its release in the United States, which suggests the movie will prove more popular than the underwhelming 2016 movie Suicide Squad.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn is Shocked No One Has Noticed Cameo from Beloved Guardians Actor

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's pretty safe to call James Gunn the undisputed King of comic book films at this point. Not only was he successful in turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list comic book characters into one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most elite teams, but his latest project over at the DC universe The Suicide Squad is also receiving a tremendous amount of support from fans and critics.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’ Star Idris Elba On Rumors He’d Replace Will Smith As Deadshot

Idris Elba addressed rumors that he’d replace Will Smith as Deadshot in The Suicide Squad. After James Gunn signed on to write and direct The Suicide Squad, fans were caught by surprise when Will Smith bowed out of reprising his role as Deadshot in the sequel due to scheduling conflicts. Subsequently, Idris Elba was cast in his place, and it was heavily-reported that he would be taking over the Deadshot role from Will Smith.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and John Cena weigh in on David Ayer's cut of 'Suicide Squad'

After Warner Bros. released Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League,” fans are rallying for the company to release David Ayer’s cut of his 2016 supervillain team-up movie “Suicide Squad” after he confirmed its existence in an emotional letter last week. The stars of “Suicide Squad” weighed in on the Ayer cut at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” the follow-up by director James Gunn, on Monday.
Combat Sportsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Review The Suicide Squad: The Glorious Emancipation of James Gunn

These are some initial comments left by the premiere of The Suicide Squad. The film, released recently, took the work of its director, James Gunn, to the skies. Mission accomplished! James Gunn he understood very well what that phrase means. The director conveyed the idea of ​​duty accomplished, but not only because he has achieved it, but because the plot of The Suicide Squad He tried to show that: how a mission is completed… And in what way!
MoviesDerrick

Movie review: Director James Gunn takes 'Suicide Squad' on maniacal romp

When it comes to the Suicide Squad, perhaps, two wrongs do make a right. After David Ayer’s much lambasted (and yet, Oscar-winning) “Suicide Squad” bowed to critical disdain in 2016, it seemed the gleefully chaotic crew of DC Comics anti-heroes were done for. Then, lauded “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn was fired from “Guardians 3” by Disney after a rash of unsavory tweets were turned up, and DC/Warner Bros. snapped him up to direct the “Suicide Squad” sequel, “The Suicide Squad.” Though Gunn has since been reinstated on “Guardians,” his turn with the bad kids of comics feels like the writer/director has been unleashed in the best way. It’s also a return to his roots, as Gunn came up in the world of splatter-fest genre imprint Troma Entertainment, under the tutelage of Lloyd Kaufman. The result is a movie that’s a blood-smeared maniacal grin: funny, gory, blackly humorous, and all James Gunn.
MoviesEvening Star

Joel Kinnaman almost out of The Suicide Squad

Joel Kinnaman was almost written out of ‘The Suicide Squad’. The 41-year-old actor was due to reprise his role as Rick Flag for the film but his shooting of Apple TV+ series ‘For All Mankind’ was due to take place at the same time as the movie, with director James Gunn working to a tight schedule.
MoviesEW.com

Joel Kinnaman says The Suicide Squad is better than Suicide Squad because it's 'the film we set out to do'

Over the past year, filmmaker David Ayer has campaigned for Warner Bros. to release his cut of 2016's Suicide Squad, the superhero movie which was maligned by critics when it was released in a version, Ayer insists, far removed from his vision for the project. "It's frustrating because I made a really heartfelt drama and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn't supposed to be," Ayer told EW's Derek Lawrence in March. "I made an amazing movie. It's an amazing movie, it just scared the s--- out of the executives."
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad's Project Starfish, Explained

In James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, Task Force X is sent to Corto Maltese to deal with something called "Project Starfish" in a former Nazi based called Jotunheim, something that teasers for the film reveal has a connection to a giant starfish kaiju named Starro. Now that The Suicide Squad is finally here, the truth about "Project Starfish" and what Task Force X's mission was really about, and what Starro has to do with it has been revealed. Let's break it down.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Zack Snyder fans attack James Gunn’s Suicide Squad

James Gunn hasn’t been too surprised that some Zack Snyder fans are making negative reviews of The Suicide Squad. Can a movie be violent, dark and at the same time funny? That is something that is bothering the fans of Zack Snyder Y Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), since they have dedicated themselves to lowering the grade and attacking The Suicide Squad of James Gunn for posing something totally different from other deliveries of DC Comics.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Epic New Poster

James Gunn has shared a new poster for The Suicide Squad, his upcomign DC film that centers on a group of supervillains forced into the employment of the US government. In the previous posters, we've seen wide-screen action, superhero costumes, and sci-fi surreality. This time around, we get...a bunch of people in a van. In fact, with James Gunn's involvement, you kind of want it to be the Mystery Machine from the Scooby Gang. Somebody with Photoshop skill, get on that, will you? Anyway, the poster shows the team moving through what we assume is Corto Maltese, with a shabby old van in the rain.
MoviesThe Independent

Coming back from the brink: Can James Gunn save The Suicide Squad?

Back when the Suicide Squad trailer first dropped, the internet was abuzz with excitement. The neon-blasted visuals! The rapidly rattled-off one liners! Jared Leto’s Joker in all his gangster glory! There was just one small problem. The teaser, produced by a company called Trailer Park, was nothing like what was filmed.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Meet Daniela Melchior, the heart of James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

Daniela Melchior’s first day of filming on “The Suicide Squad” took place on a beach constructed in a parking lot in Atlanta. Warner Bros.' blockbuster DC supervillain team-up, written and directed by James Gunn, marks the Portuguese actor's first major studio role as well as her first English-language project. It's now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, but back during production Melchoir was, understandably, nervous. Her focus was on doing her best — she didn't want this first Hollywood movie to also be her last.
MoviesCinema Blend

James Gunn 'The Suicide Squad' Interview

The Suicide Squad director/screenwriter James Gunn discusses his highly-anticipated DC/Warner Bros. film in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg. Find out which character from The Suicide Squad fundamentally changed the most and more. WARNING: This video contains spoilers starting at 3:03. 00:00 - Intro. 00:13 - The Suicide Squad Character...

