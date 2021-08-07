Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Falls, MT

Electric scooter company Bird arrives in Great Falls

By David Sherman
Posted by 
KRTV News
KRTV News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRny6_0bKVf95q00

Electric scooter company Bird is bringing e-scooters to Great Falls. Currently, the scooters shows above are available in front of Speaking Socially at 509 1st Avenue North.

In order to rent one of the scooters, you must download the Bird app and follow the instructions. Click here for details .

Bird scooters generally cost $1 to unlock; the per-minute cost to ride varies between cities.

According to the Bird app, the cost in Great Falls is 39 cents per minute, and the minimum per-ride cost is $3.50 . There are several locations in downtown Great Falls to choose from, based on the Bird map.

Bird app in Great Falls

The City of Great Falls said in a news release on Friday that electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour. Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and must never block driveways. Riders must be at least 18 years old access the Bird scooters. Riders are encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and must comply with all standard rules of the road applicable to bicycles.

MTN
Bird electric scooters outside of Speaking Socially in Great Falls

"The GFPD would like the community to know that all City of Great Falls Ordinances and Montana State Statutes, applicable to bicycles, are applicable to these types of scooters. We want the community to be safe and follow all rules and regulations," said Lt. Doug Mahlum of the Great Falls Police Department.

Bird.co website

The news release says that unless otherwise allowed by designated City approved signage, or conditions render bicycle travel on a street unsafe, bicycles may only be ridden on those portions of the sidewalk that are a portion of the River's Edge Trail System, as depicted on the most current River's Edge Trail Map available at the City Computer Mapping and Addressing Department or online by clicking here .

Bird scooters outside of Speaking Socially in Great Falls (MTN)

Comments / 0

KRTV News

KRTV News

1K+
Followers
404
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Cars
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Montana State
Montana Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooters#Birds#Montana State Statutes#Bird Co#City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Montana StatePosted by
KRTV News

Model train set draws crowds at Montana State Fair

There’s not much that captures the attention of kids like a toy train. For members of the Great Falls Model Railroad club - that fascination never left. For more than 45 years, the club has showcased their signature layout in the back of the Montana Railroad History museum, and during Montana State Fair week, they welcome all comers to check it out - old and new. Model train set draws crowds at Montana State Fair.
Great Falls, MTPosted by
KRTV News

"The Raminator" delights fans in Great Falls

Monster truck "The Raminator" made an appearance in Great Falls this weekend at the Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership. The Raminator crushing cars. People had the chance to come see the truck displayed at the dealership from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Montana StatePosted by
KRTV News

Montana State Fair gets underway in Great Falls; masks optional

Walking through the Montana State Fair, you're likely to find as many reasons for people not wearing a mask as there are people at the fair. "I feel pretty safe not wearing one so far, but if things start to rise then I will definitely keep my mask with me,” fairgoer Loralie Carroll said. "As for the whole pandemic and everything, I'm just playing it how it goes."
Great Falls, MTPosted by
KRTV News

Walmart store in Great Falls evacuated

We have received reports that the Walmart store on Smelter Avenue in Great Falls has been partially evacuated. The first report came in at about 8:35 a.m. Several people have told us that there are fire trucks and an ambulance at the scene.
Great Falls, MTPosted by
KRTV News

Power outage affecting thousands of people in Great Falls

Thousands of people are without electricity in Great Falls due to a power outage. We began receiving reports of the outage at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy estimated that more than 1,900 customers - which includes homes and businesses - are affected, according to the company's outage map .
Great Falls, MTPosted by
KRTV News

Cascade County Sheriff releases name of crash victim

Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified Owen Milledge as the man who died in a crash north of Great Falls on Sunday. Milledge, 49 years old, was from Great Falls, according to Slaughter, although several people have told KRTV that Milledge resided in the town of Geraldine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy